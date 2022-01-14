Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report issued on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.13. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.55 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 40.66% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.89.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $70.06 on Wednesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $43.64 and a 1-year high of $71.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 361.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 961.5% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 33.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 83.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,946 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $195,584.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Richard Young sold 403 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $25,417.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,281,427 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 21.44%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to buyback $325.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

