Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Watsco, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Watsco in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $11.40 per share for the year.

Get Watsco alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Watsco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.29.

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $301.49 on Friday. Watsco has a 52-week low of $228.74 and a 52-week high of $318.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $304.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.45.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.07. Watsco had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSO. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 75.5% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the third quarter worth $26,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Watsco by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

See Also: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.