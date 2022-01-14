Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Bank of Princeton’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BPRN)

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) – Analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of Princeton in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday.

BPRN stock opened at $30.16 on Friday. Bank of Princeton has a 52-week low of $21.26 and a 52-week high of $31.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.64.

Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $17.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.97 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Princeton during the third quarter worth about $272,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Bank of Princeton by 20.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 10,484 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Princeton by 48.4% during the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 45,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 14,808 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Princeton by 20.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 9,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Princeton by 2.9% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Bank of Princeton’s payout ratio is currently 24.16%.

Bank of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

