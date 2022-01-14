Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cirrus Logic, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Cirrus Logic in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.95 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.93. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cirrus Logic’s FY2022 earnings at $4.53 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $105.83 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.34.

CRUS stock opened at $92.61 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.00 and its 200-day moving average is $83.74. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. Cirrus Logic has a twelve month low of $71.11 and a twelve month high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $465.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.38 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 15.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS.

In other news, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $142,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,893 shares of company stock valued at $4,909,130 in the last 90 days. 2.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 332.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 32,562 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 275.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 2.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 151,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the third quarter worth approximately $3,943,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the third quarter worth approximately $670,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

