Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) will report earnings of $1.56 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.51 and the highest is $1.62. Rent-A-Center reported earnings per share of $1.03 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full-year earnings of $6.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.98 to $6.19. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.75 to $7.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Rent-A-Center.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 47.72%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RCII. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rent-A-Center has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Hetrick purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.50 per share, with a total value of $667,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,813,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,768 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,872,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,782,000 after purchasing an additional 901,410 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,344,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,439,000 after purchasing an additional 528,848 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Rent-A-Center by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,021,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,852,000 after acquiring an additional 400,743 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Rent-A-Center by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,953,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,648,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354 shares during the period. 76.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RCII opened at $45.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.49. Rent-A-Center has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $67.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This is an increase from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is 47.72%.

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

