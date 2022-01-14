Renovacor Inc (NYSE:RCOR) Major Shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp Purchases 150,723 Shares

Renovacor Inc (NYSE:RCOR) major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp bought 150,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $1,205,784.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Rtw Investments, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 12th, Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 1,950 shares of Renovacor stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.67 per share, with a total value of $14,956.50.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 100,195 shares of Renovacor stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $801,560.00.

On Monday, January 3rd, Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 441 shares of Renovacor stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.95 per share, with a total value of $3,505.95.

On Monday, December 27th, Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 4,905 shares of Renovacor stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.99 per share, with a total value of $39,190.95.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 3,500 shares of Renovacor stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.95 per share, for a total transaction of $27,825.00.

On Monday, December 20th, Rtw Investments, Lp bought 130,316 shares of Renovacor stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $1,037,315.36.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 21,161 shares of Renovacor stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $190,449.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 4,320 shares of Renovacor stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.01 per share, with a total value of $38,923.20.

On Thursday, November 11th, Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 319 shares of Renovacor stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.44 per share, with a total value of $2,692.36.

On Monday, November 8th, Rtw Investments, Lp bought 100,009 shares of Renovacor stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $825,074.25.

Shares of NYSE:RCOR traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.81. 185,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,954. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.42. Renovacor Inc has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $11.12.

Renovacor (NYSE:RCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Renovacor Inc will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCOR. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. bought a new stake in Renovacor in the third quarter worth $6,312,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renovacor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,584,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Renovacor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Renovacor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. 47.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital started coverage on Renovacor in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Renovacor in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Renovacor Company Profile

Renovacor Inc is an early?stage biotechnology company developing adeno-associated virus based gene therapies for devastating cardiovascular and central nervous system diseases resulting from BAG3 gene variants. Renovacor Inc, formerly known as Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

