Reef Trading Down 7.9% This Week (REEF)

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. One Reef coin can currently be bought for $0.0141 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. Reef has a total market cap of $246.96 million and approximately $30.21 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Reef has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.36 or 0.00341863 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005330 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.73 or 0.00057361 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006969 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Reef

Reef (REEF) is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 16,112,552,172 coins and its circulating supply is 17,530,705,935 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Reef Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

