ReddCoin (RDD) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $44,342.00

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $30.29 million and $44,342.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 19.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,740.60 or 1.00115939 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00088874 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.41 or 0.00331235 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.51 or 0.00441570 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00017713 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.50 or 0.00137039 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00008301 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00007552 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000849 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.