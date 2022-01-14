RED (RED) Price Tops $0.0064 on Major Exchanges

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 14th. One RED coin can currently be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, RED has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. RED has a market capitalization of $825,988.83 and $24,637.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.01 or 0.00335283 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00008843 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000868 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004410 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000080 BTC.

RED Coin Profile

RED (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

