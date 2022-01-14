Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Aritzia (ATZAF)

Aritzia (OTCMKTS: ATZAF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/13/2022 – Aritzia had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$57.00 to C$70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2022 – Aritzia had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$49.00 to C$65.00.

1/13/2022 – Aritzia had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$60.00.

1/13/2022 – Aritzia had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$57.00 to C$68.00.

1/4/2022 – Aritzia had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$53.00 to C$57.00.

Shares of Aritzia stock opened at $46.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.13. Aritzia Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.96 and a 52 week high of $49.33.

Aritzia, Inc engages in the design of apparel and accessories for its collection of fashion brands. Its brands include Wilfred, Babaton, Tna, Wilfred Free, Sunday Best, Le Fou Wilfred, Denim Forum, Little Moon, and The Group by Babaton. It operates through Canada, and United States geographical segments.

