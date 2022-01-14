Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Crescent Point Energy (CPG)

Crescent Point Energy (TSE: CPG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/13/2022 – Crescent Point Energy was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$8.50 price target on the stock, up previously from C$7.50.

1/13/2022 – Crescent Point Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2022 – Crescent Point Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$7.50 to C$10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2022 – Crescent Point Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$9.75 to C$10.00.

1/6/2022 – Crescent Point Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$12.50 to C$13.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/6/2022 – Crescent Point Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$12.50 to C$13.50.

1/5/2022 – Crescent Point Energy was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating. They now have a C$12.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$9.50.

12/7/2021 – Crescent Point Energy was given a new C$8.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

12/7/2021 – Crescent Point Energy was upgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$7.50 price target on the stock, up previously from C$7.00.

12/6/2021 – Crescent Point Energy had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$7.00 price target on the stock.

12/6/2021 – Crescent Point Energy was given a new C$7.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/23/2021 – Crescent Point Energy had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$8.50 to C$9.25.

Shares of TSE CPG opened at C$8.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a one year low of C$3.41 and a one year high of C$8.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.68 billion and a PE ratio of 2.05.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$848.20 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Lamont sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.29, for a total value of C$75,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 293,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,845,033.12.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

