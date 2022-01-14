Raymond James Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Mogo (TSE:MOGO)

Mogo (TSE:MOGO)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$13.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 290.17% from the company’s current price.

Separately, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Mogo in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of TSE:MOGO opened at C$3.46 on Wednesday. Mogo has a 1 year low of C$3.38 and a 1 year high of C$15.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$264.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.49, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.39 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.49.

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a Mogo app and provides access to MogoSpend, a digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card (MogoCard); MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; free monthly credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans; and bitcoin rewards program to buy bitcoin through MogoCrypto.

