Raymond James Raises Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Price Target to $14.50

Holley (NYSE:HLLY) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $14.00 to $14.50 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 10.02% from the stock’s previous close.

HLLY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Holley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Holley from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Holley in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.91.

Holley stock opened at $13.18 on Friday. Holley has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $13.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $159.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.44 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Holley will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Holley in the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Holley during the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Holley during the 3rd quarter valued at $182,000. Cardinal Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Holley during the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Holley during the 3rd quarter valued at $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

Holley Company Profile

Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.

