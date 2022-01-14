Raymond James Increases SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Price Target to $170.00

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) had its target price raised by research analysts at Raymond James from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 55.79% from the stock’s previous close.

SNX has been the topic of several other reports. Barrington Research lowered their target price on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Loop Capital increased their price target on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.88.

SNX opened at $109.12 on Wednesday. SYNNEX has a 12 month low of $80.36 and a 12 month high of $130.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.30.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The business services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.18. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 110.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SYNNEX will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total transaction of $138,866.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total value of $110,658.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,655 shares of company stock valued at $385,089. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 2.7% in the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 1.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 2.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 41.6% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 0.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 86.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

