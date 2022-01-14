Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 334 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Asana were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Asana by 2,403.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,209,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,098,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041,050 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,314,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,711,000 after buying an additional 3,726,575 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,460,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,756,000 after buying an additional 1,416,035 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 1,032.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,501,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,110,000 after buying an additional 1,368,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Asana by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,922,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,383,000 after acquiring an additional 877,385 shares during the period. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Asana from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Asana from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Asana in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.23.

In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.63 per share, with a total value of $32,815,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.33, for a total value of $2,666,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,003,733 shares of company stock valued at $291,075,782 and have sold 112,440 shares valued at $12,161,142. Insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Asana stock opened at $61.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.44 and its 200 day moving average is $91.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.26 and a beta of 0.70. Asana, Inc. has a one year low of $25.41 and a one year high of $145.79.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.90 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 199.15% and a negative net margin of 77.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

