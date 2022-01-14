Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 623,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,394,000 after purchasing an additional 56,424 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,517,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,122,000 after buying an additional 15,898 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 778,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,934,000 after buying an additional 541,551 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,827,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,297,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,263,000 after buying an additional 679,579 shares during the last quarter. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FNV opened at $131.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.78. The stock has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.66. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $105.62 and a 12 month high of $163.79.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 54.00%. The company had revenue of $316.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.242 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.24%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James set a $164.00 price objective on Franco-Nevada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.21.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

