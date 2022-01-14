Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,635 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ContextLogic were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WISH. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 100.0% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in ContextLogic in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ContextLogic in the third quarter valued at $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ContextLogic in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in ContextLogic in the second quarter valued at $72,000. 28.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ContextLogic stock opened at $2.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.72. ContextLogic Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $32.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.36.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 91.67% and a negative net margin of 33.67%. The company had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.22 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other ContextLogic news, CAO Brett Just sold 23,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $113,702.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 10,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $51,665.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,043,799 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,790. Insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WISH. Citigroup reduced their target price on ContextLogic from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ContextLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group lowered ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on ContextLogic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on ContextLogic from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

