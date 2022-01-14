Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 23,923 IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of IDT as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in IDT by 37.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in IDT by 26.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in IDT by 1.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 46,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in IDT by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in IDT by 9.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. 37.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of IDT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

IDT stock opened at $40.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.42 and a 200-day moving average of $47.76. IDT Co. has a 12 month low of $12.89 and a 12 month high of $67.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.10.

In other IDT news, Director Eric F. Cosentino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $72,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Bill Pereira sold 4,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $222,212.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

About IDT

IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Fintech, net2phone-UCaaS and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers money transfer services. The net2phone-UCaaS segment comprises cloud-based PBX services offered to enterprise customers mainly through value-added resellers, service providers, telecom agents and managed service providers, SIP trunking, which supports inbound and outbound domestic and international calling from an IP PBX and cable telephony.

