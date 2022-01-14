Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 7,487 Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 225.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,487 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WLK. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Westlake Chemical by 37.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,208,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $383,578,000 after buying an additional 1,143,618 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Westlake Chemical by 103.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,052,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $184,900,000 after buying an additional 1,044,618 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Westlake Chemical by 1,707.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 751,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,504,000 after buying an additional 710,044 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the third quarter worth about $41,799,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 142.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 563,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,739,000 after purchasing an additional 331,277 shares in the last quarter. 26.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $123.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Westlake Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.29.

Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $105.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.80. Westlake Chemical Co. has a one year low of $74.42 and a one year high of $106.47. The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.38.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.73. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.37%.

In other news, CEO Albert Chao sold 30,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $2,824,707.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.77, for a total value of $63,585.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,143 shares of company stock worth $3,756,885. Corporate insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

