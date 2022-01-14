Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,927,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after buying an additional 5,935 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

NYSE:ATR opened at $121.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.37 and a 1-year high of $158.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.44.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $825.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. AptarGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

