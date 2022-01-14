Raymond James Cuts Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Price Target to $48.00

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $57.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Flywire from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Flywire in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Flywire from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Flywire currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.60.

FLYW traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.70. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,196,415. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.86. Flywire has a 12 month low of $27.63 and a 12 month high of $57.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.67.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $67.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.32 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Flywire will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 2,300 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 120,833 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $4,863,528.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 449,830 shares of company stock worth $17,524,319.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Flywire in the 3rd quarter worth about $291,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Flywire by 116.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 29,151 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Flywire in the 3rd quarter worth about $286,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Flywire in the 3rd quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Flywire in the 3rd quarter worth about $287,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

