Raymond James & Associates Sells 938 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.54% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 22.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XSVM opened at $55.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.75. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $57.17.

