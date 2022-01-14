Raymond James & Associates Sells 23,878 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 23,878 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.06% of Sabre worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SABR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Sabre by 65.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 333,217 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 131,443 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabre during the second quarter worth approximately $727,000. Wesleyan Assurance Society increased its stake in shares of Sabre by 4.2% during the third quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society now owns 473,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sabre by 11.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 196,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 19,451 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sabre during the second quarter worth approximately $177,000.

Get Sabre alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SABR opened at $9.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.08. Sabre Co. has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $16.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.42.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $441.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.00 million. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 442.63% and a negative net margin of 69.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.87) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sabre

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.