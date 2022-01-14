Raymond James & Associates Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.15% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 22,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:URTH opened at $132.98 on Friday. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 1 year low of $111.03 and a 1 year high of $136.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.11.

