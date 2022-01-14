Raymond James & Associates Buys Shares of 48,028 Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 48,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,000. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.10% of Vericel at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vericel during the second quarter worth $45,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 559.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 1,415.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vericel during the second quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vericel during the second quarter worth $254,000.

VCEL stock opened at $35.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -3,545.00 and a beta of 1.97. Vericel Co. has a 12 month low of $34.00 and a 12 month high of $68.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.85 and its 200 day moving average is $47.51.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $34.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.07 million. Vericel had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 0.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Vericel Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $252,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 14,881 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $596,876.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,881 shares of company stock worth $1,591,277 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

VCEL has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Vericel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

About Vericel

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

