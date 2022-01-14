Ravencoin Classic One Day Volume Reaches $5,886.00 (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. Over the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a market cap of $1.15 million and $5,886.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,158.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,225.32 or 0.07650527 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.26 or 0.00330322 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $382.32 or 0.00906863 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00011324 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00074547 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.82 or 0.00528537 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00009064 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.75 or 0.00262700 BTC.

About Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,489,460,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io . The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

