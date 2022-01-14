RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) PT Set at €767.00 by Oddo Bhf

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) has been assigned a €767.00 ($871.59) price objective by Oddo Bhf in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Oddo Bhf’s target price points to a potential downside of 5.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Baader Bank set a €635.00 ($721.59) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Warburg Research set a €840.00 ($954.55) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €810.00 ($920.45) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €520.00 ($590.91) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €747.00 ($848.86) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of €657.44 ($747.10).

Get RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

RAA stock opened at €814.20 ($925.23) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €862.51 and a 200-day moving average of €862.98. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €428.33 ($486.74) and a 12-month high of €595.02 ($676.16).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers, as well as care products for combi-steamers; VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking connectivity solution, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.