Rari Governance Token (RGT) Trading Up 35.1% Over Last 7 Days

Rari Governance Token (CURRENCY:RGT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 14th. One Rari Governance Token coin can now be bought for $31.45 or 0.00072626 BTC on exchanges. Rari Governance Token has a market cap of $381.70 million and $9.65 million worth of Rari Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rari Governance Token has traded 35.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005411 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00057986 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006860 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Rari Governance Token Profile

Rari Governance Token (CRYPTO:RGT) is a coin. Rari Governance Token’s total supply is 12,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,135,179 coins. The official message board for Rari Governance Token is medium.com/@raricapital . The official website for Rari Governance Token is rari.capital . Rari Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @RetailGlobalNow and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rari Capital was founded upon a principle whereby yield could be generated without speculation, and instead: utilization. Rari Capital is managed by the RGT token, which manages governance over all of the Rari Protocol, a DeFi robo-advisor for maximizing yield.‍The Rari Protocol is pursuing a DeFi Manifest Destiny of sorts. Yield aggregation is just the start…tranches, fuse, governance and a hell of a lot more are coming soon–we are working to build Finance 2.0. “

Rari Governance Token Coin Trading

