Ranpak Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:PACK)

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 2,616 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,291% compared to the typical daily volume of 188 call options.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Ranpak from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

NYSE:PACK opened at $33.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.84. Ranpak has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $42.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -414.45 and a beta of 1.10.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $97.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.20 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Kurt Zumwalt sold 6,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $235,122.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Corley sold 5,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $210,665.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,090 shares of company stock worth $1,078,221. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACK. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ranpak by 2.9% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 583,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,613,000 after acquiring an additional 16,393 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Ranpak by 111.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 679,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,005,000 after acquiring an additional 358,449 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Ranpak by 10.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ranpak by 33.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,168,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,266,000 after acquiring an additional 544,521 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Ranpak by 3,892.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,052,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Ranpak Company Profile

Ranpak Holdings Corp.engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects; Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads; and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects; Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

