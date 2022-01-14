Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) Short Interest Update

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.7% from the December 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:RMYHY remained flat at $$13.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.65. Ramsay Health Care has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $14.00.

Ramsay Health Care Company Profile

Ramsay Health Care Ltd. engages in the provision of healthcare services and the operation of hospitals and day surgery facilities. The company was founded by Paul Joseph Ramsay in 1964 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

