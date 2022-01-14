Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) Short Interest Update

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.7% from the December 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:RMYHY remained flat at $$13.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.65. Ramsay Health Care has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $14.00.
Ramsay Health Care Company Profile
