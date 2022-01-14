Rally (RLY) Market Cap Hits $652.04 Million

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Rally has a total market cap of $652.04 million and $4.12 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rally has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. One Rally coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000664 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.42 or 0.00061845 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00074540 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,250.18 or 0.07608720 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,680.62 or 0.99915983 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00008423 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00067150 BTC.

About Rally

Rally was first traded on October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,299,423,273 coins. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com . Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Buying and Selling Rally

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

