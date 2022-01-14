Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Raiffeisen Bank International stock remained flat at $$7.58 during mid-day trading on Friday. 25 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.55 and a 200 day moving average of $6.71. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $8.43.

Get Raiffeisen Bank International alerts:

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.59%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.3611 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Raiffeisen Bank International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.15%.

Raiffeisen Bank International Company Profile

Raiffeisen Bank International AG engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. The firm offers a range of products including financing, leasing, hedging, trade and export finance, cash management, payment and fund, as well as securities and cards services. It operates through the following segments: Central Europe, Southeastern Europe, Eastern Europe, Group Corporates & Markets, and Corporate Center.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.