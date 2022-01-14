Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 6,838 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,585 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,838 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Signature Bank worth $13,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Signature Bank by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,285,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,298,339,000 after purchasing an additional 315,375 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,285,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,439,050,000 after acquiring an additional 129,769 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,844,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,190,165,000 after acquiring an additional 41,884 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 737,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,175,000 after acquiring an additional 16,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 676,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,264,000 after acquiring an additional 161,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.38.

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $357.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $324.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $146.10 and a 52-week high of $372.50. The company has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.89.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.16. Signature Bank had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $512.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 14.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.