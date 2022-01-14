Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 62,384 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.40% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $20,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EWY. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 230.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF stock opened at $77.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.52 and a 200-day moving average of $82.95. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1-year low of $74.88 and a 1-year high of $96.04.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

