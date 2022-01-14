Rafferty Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 77,654 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $11,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 163.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,396,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726,075 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,256,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 452.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,325,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,293 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,059,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,395,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,062 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in ONEOK by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,046,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,671,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $62.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.91. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.90 and a 52 week high of $66.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 116.88%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.45.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

