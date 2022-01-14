Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $27.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Radian Group remains focused on improving mortgage insurance portfolio to drive long-term earnings growth. Business restructuring intensifies its focus on core business and services with higher-growth potential, ensuring predictable and recurring fee-based revenue stream. It is thus poised to benefit from strong mortgage insurance market Based on strong credit characteristics of new loans insured, declining claim payments aid. Solid persistency and rise in new mortgage insurance business are driving insurance in force to increase. Its robust capital position enables it to deploy capital. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, high cost tend to weigh on margin expansion. Increased provision for losses in mortgage insurance business concern us. Given the pandemic, the company expects slowdown in purchase loan volume.”

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on RDN. Bank of America cut shares of Radian Group from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.08.

Radian Group stock opened at $23.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.43. Radian Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.10 and a fifty-two week high of $25.31.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $285.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.60 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 40.78% and a return on equity of 12.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Radian Group will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.51%.

In other Radian Group news, EVP Brien Mcmahon sold 50,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $1,101,908.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard G. Thornberry purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.65 per share, with a total value of $433,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 114.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 40,250 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Radian Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 37,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Radian Group by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Radian Group by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 425,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,477,000 after buying an additional 64,777 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Radian Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 459,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,229,000 after purchasing an additional 14,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

