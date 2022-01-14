Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX) & Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) Head-To-Head Review

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) and Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Hill-Rom and Quoin Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hill-Rom 0 5 1 0 2.17 Quoin Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00

Hill-Rom presently has a consensus target price of $144.00, indicating a potential downside of 7.67%. Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 291.57%. Given Quoin Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Quoin Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Hill-Rom.

Profitability

This table compares Hill-Rom and Quoin Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hill-Rom 8.23% 23.07% 8.96% Quoin Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hill-Rom and Quoin Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hill-Rom $3.02 billion 3.41 $248.50 million $3.72 41.92 Quoin Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$5.62 million N/A N/A

Hill-Rom has higher revenue and earnings than Quoin Pharmaceuticals.

Risk & Volatility

Hill-Rom has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.5% of Hill-Rom shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.2% of Quoin Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Hill-Rom shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hill-Rom beats Quoin Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions. The Front Line Care segment offers respiratory care products and sells medical diagnostic equipment and a diversified portfolio of devices. The Surgical Solutions segment supplies surgical products including tables, lights, pendants, positioning devices, various other surgical products and accessories. The company was founded by William A. Hillenbrand on August 7, 1969 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a specialty pharmaceutical company engages in the development of therapeutic products for the treatment of rare and orphan diseases. The company was founded on March 5, 2018 and is headquartered in Ashburn, VA.

