Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Acquired by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 493 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 57.1% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGX traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.91. 6,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,022. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $113.36 and a fifty-two week high of $174.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.89%.

DGX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.69.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $5,890,567.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

