QuarkChain (QKC) Price Reaches $0.0188 on Major Exchanges

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One QuarkChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0188 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges. QuarkChain has a total market cap of $120.37 million and $2.99 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005332 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00058965 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007002 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

QuarkChain Profile

QKC is a coin. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

