Quantum FinTech Acquisition (NYSE:QFTA) Shares Down 0.1%

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA) shares dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.86 and last traded at $9.86. Approximately 17,164 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 57,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average of $9.81.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QFTA. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Quantum FinTech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quantum FinTech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Crestline Management LP boosted its holdings in Quantum FinTech Acquisition by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 54,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in Quantum FinTech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $576,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in Quantum FinTech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $768,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

