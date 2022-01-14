Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $213.94

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $213.94 and last traded at $216.01, with a volume of 177 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $221.02.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KWR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.74.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.07. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $449.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.58%.

In other Quaker Chemical news, Director Dieter Laininger sold 2,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.23, for a total value of $758,805.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP L Wilbert Platzer sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.27, for a total transaction of $181,218.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,101 shares of company stock worth $1,106,513 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KWR. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 714.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the second quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

About Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR)

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.