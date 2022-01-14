Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 53,359 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.25% of Qorvo worth $45,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 1,135.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 973,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,786,000 after buying an additional 894,876 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Qorvo by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,097,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $801,603,000 after acquiring an additional 666,505 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the 2nd quarter worth $93,205,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Qorvo by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 839,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $164,220,000 after acquiring an additional 385,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Qorvo by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,206,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,991,000 after acquiring an additional 233,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $146.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.70. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.17 and a 12 month high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.38.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $200,141.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $825,964.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on QRVO. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Qorvo from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.67.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

