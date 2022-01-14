Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Acquired by Principal Street Partners LLC

Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Qorvo by 50.9% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Qorvo by 3,655.6% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Qorvo by 210.5% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Qorvo by 62.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Qorvo by 263.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $200,141.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $825,964.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.67.

NASDAQ:QRVO traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $147.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,033. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.70. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.17 and a 12-month high of $201.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.38.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

