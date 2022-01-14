Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Trex Company, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Trex in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.53. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Trex’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Get Trex alerts:

TREX has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Trex from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.75.

TREX stock opened at $110.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 1.37. Trex has a 12-month low of $81.76 and a 12-month high of $140.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.86.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Trex had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $335.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trex by 560.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Trex during the second quarter worth about $30,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trex during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Trex by 1,456.7% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Trex by 28.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael F. Golden sold 4,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total value of $640,276.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William R. Gupp sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $281,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,274 shares of company stock worth $2,123,699. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.