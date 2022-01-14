Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Reduced by Analyst

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) – Research analysts at Desjardins cut their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of BCE in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 11th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.75. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock.

Get BCE alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BCE. Scotiabank boosted their target price on BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$70.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on BCE from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$66.69.

Shares of TSE BCE opened at C$66.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$65.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$64.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.63, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.76. BCE has a one year low of C$54.18 and a one year high of C$67.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$59.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.16.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.82. The business had revenue of C$5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. BCE’s payout ratio is 105.32%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.