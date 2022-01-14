Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Dutch Bros in a report issued on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now expects that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.05). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BROS. William Blair began coverage on Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on Dutch Bros from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

Shares of BROS opened at $45.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.58. Dutch Bros has a 52 week low of $32.42 and a 52 week high of $81.40.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.53 million.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 50.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

