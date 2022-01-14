Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Tilray Inc Decreased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Tilray in a research note issued on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.03). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tilray’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.
Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 66.64%. The firm had revenue of $155.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.57 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.
TLRY opened at $6.87 on Thursday. Tilray has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $67.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.14 and a 200-day moving average of $11.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.39.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLRY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Tilray by 581.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,040,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,617,000 after buying an additional 3,447,611 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tilray by 230.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,720,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,112,000 after buying an additional 1,200,779 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Tilray by 738.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,312,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,880,000 after buying an additional 1,156,112 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in Tilray in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,950,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Tilray in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,018,000. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Tilray
Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.
Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?
Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.