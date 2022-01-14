Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Tilray Inc Decreased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Tilray in a research note issued on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.03). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tilray’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 66.64%. The firm had revenue of $155.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.57 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TLRY. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Roth Capital cut their price target on Tilray from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Tilray from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays began coverage on Tilray in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Tilray from $11.80 to $7.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tilray currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.62.

TLRY opened at $6.87 on Thursday. Tilray has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $67.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.14 and a 200-day moving average of $11.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLRY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Tilray by 581.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,040,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,617,000 after buying an additional 3,447,611 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tilray by 230.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,720,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,112,000 after buying an additional 1,200,779 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Tilray by 738.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,312,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,880,000 after buying an additional 1,156,112 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in Tilray in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,950,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Tilray in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,018,000. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

