Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Graphic Packaging Holding Issued By Truist Securities (NYSE:GPK)

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) – Investment analysts at Truist Securities increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Graphic Packaging in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Securities analyst M. Roxland now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.49. Truist Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.50 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.22.

NYSE:GPK opened at $19.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Graphic Packaging has a 1-year low of $15.36 and a 1-year high of $21.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 20.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1,142.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.