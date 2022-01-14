Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $68.40

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $68.40 and last traded at $68.60, with a volume of 558177 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.02.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QTWO shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Q2 from $96.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Q2 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Q2 from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Q2 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.70.

The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.62 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Q2 had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 26.31%. The business had revenue of $126.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.77 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO John E. Breeden sold 498 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total transaction of $38,226.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Offerdahl sold 500 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total transaction of $42,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 129,002 shares of company stock worth $10,080,566. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,113,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $524,590,000 after purchasing an additional 114,469 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,961,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,949,000 after acquiring an additional 410,371 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,388,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,560,000 after acquiring an additional 198,041 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 198.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,991,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,644,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,910,000 after acquiring an additional 196,729 shares in the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

