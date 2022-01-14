Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Increased by SVB Leerink

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) – SVB Leerink raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of HealthEquity in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.17. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for HealthEquity’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of HealthEquity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of HealthEquity from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

NASDAQ HQY opened at $49.85 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.23. HealthEquity has a 52 week low of $36.81 and a 52 week high of $93.32. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -712.04, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.21.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 219.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 11.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Adrian T. Dillon acquired 12,375 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.47 per share, with a total value of $500,816.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $122,877.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.